Antetokounmpo back in action for Bucks’ game vs. Nets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in the opening minute of the Bucks’ 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. He appeared to step on the foot of Houston’s Kelly Olynyk during a driving layup attempt. The injury caused the 6-foot-11 forward to miss the Bucks’ 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.