Celebrity politicians test voter interest in post-Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — From Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger to Al Franken and Donald Trump, there’s a rich history of celebrities trying out new careers in politics. The list could soon grow. In California, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor. In Texas, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is generating buzz as a potential candidate for governor. And in New York City, Andrew Yang, a businessman who gained fame during his quixotic 2020 presidential run, is a leading contender for the Democratic mayoral nomination. Each has the type of name recognition that other political newcomers would envy. But their lack of experience in public office could be a vulnerability.