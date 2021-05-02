Employers, insurers push to make virtual visits regular care
Some U.S. employers and insurers want you to make telemedicine your first choice for most doctor visits. Retail giant Amazon and several insurers have started or expanded virtual-first care plans to get people thinking telemedicine routinely, even for annual checkups. They’re trying to make it easier for patients to connect with a regular doctor by using remote care that grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates say this approach can keep patients healthy and out of expensive hospitals. But some doctors worry that it may create an over-reliance on virtual visits.