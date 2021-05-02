Fire Station #4 stays standing during historical preservation month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Preservationists prevented Fire Station #4 demolition when the building became a local landmark.

Since 1940 the building stood the test of time at 906 Gillette St on the north side of town and sparks an emotional attachment for Preservation Alliance of La Crosse President Barbara Kooiman.

"Every time you tear down a building the debris goes somewhere. It costs something to tear down a building," Kooiman said.

The La Crosse Heritage Preservation Commission voted unanimously to designate the building as a city landmark.

"If they try to go and get a demolition permit they will be denied. They will have to go through a process if they want to override that denial so it really brings it up to the forefront," Kooiman said. "It eventually would come before city council and the council would have the last say."

La Crosse Fire Department Chief Ken Gilliam said the building is practically useless and can only fit one engine.

"From mold, asbestos, gender equity issues restrooms to really how the station flows with our needs... We've just outgrown it," Chief Gilliam said. "So really it's not expandable. If something else can be done with that building great but it's nothing that we can really add onto or build off of."

It is not a new challenge in La Crosse, without preservation advocates the Pump House might not exist after the city tried to demolish it in the late 70s.

"By one vote the building was saved," Kooiman said. "So there's a precedence with this building in saving other historic buildings that are publicly owned. Fire Station #4 is an excellent example of that."

She said whatever happens next with the building is not up to the preservation alliance.

"A developer may come along and maybe want to turn it into a restaurant, a community center, residential housing…. I mean there's a lot of different options. That's not on our job to necessarily figure out what it will be but we can see the potential of it and once it's gone it's gone."