LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - Two volleyball players from Holmen and two volleyball players from Royall were recognized for their alternate spring season performance by the WVCA.

Holmen junior, Ellie Kline was named to the second team all-state.

Holmen's Raegan Boe and Royall sisters, Emman and Marah Gruen received honorable mentions.

Click here for the full list.