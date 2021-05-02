High jinx: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted

AROUCA, Portugal (AP) — A narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon that claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge has been officially inaugurated in northern Portugal. The Arouca Bridge offers a half-kilometer (almost 1,700-foot) walk across its span. Its metal walkway is suspended from cables and wide enough for two people. Some 175 meters (574 feet) below, the Paiva River flows through a waterfall. Children under age 6 are not allowed on the Arouca Bridge and all visits will be accompanied by guides.