Indian leader’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Preliminary voting trends released by India’s electoral body indicate the prime minister’s Hindu nationalist party failed to make gains in four recent state elections. It’s a sign Narendra Modi’s political strength may be slipping, as the country struggles to contain an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. Modi stands weakened, but the disappointing results pose no threat to him staying on as prime minister. The country’s independent Election Commission will release the final voting results later Sunday. Health experts say that massive electoral rallies and marches as voters cast their ballots in March and April are partly to blame for the subsequent COVID-19 spike, which has collapsed India’s tattered health care system.