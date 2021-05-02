Iran chemical factory catches fire near holy city of Qom

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A chemical factory near the central city of Qom has caught fire. Videos on Sunday showed heavy black smoke rising from Movaledan chemical factory in the vicinity of Qom, one of Iran’s prominent religious cities. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Twenty fire engines and 150 firefighters were dispatched to the site. A fire department spokesman said firefighters managed to stop the fire from reaching alcohol tanks, although there have been several explosions and two fire engines have caught fire. Iranian media reported that two firefighters have been injured, with one in critical condition.