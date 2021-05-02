Minnesota Update: Another 34,000 residents finished with the vaccination process

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Another 34,000 residents are done with the COVID-19 vaccination process according to data released on Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Overall, the figures show 1,972,888 people, or 35.5 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,574,895 persons, or 46.3 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Friday, the data most recently available, show that 50.6 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 43.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 95.1 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 45.19 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 39.7 percent have completed the vaccine series. 87.2 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Sunday's MDH figures, six more people died from COVID-19 in the state.

To date, a total of 7,160 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,370 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,713 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County reported twelve new cases. Houston saw five more cases while Fillmore County had one. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 579,235 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,501 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 39,337 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 557,099 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,306,211. The Department reported that about 4,053,093 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 30,360 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,183 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.