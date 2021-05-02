Skip to Content

Much needed rain fell.

Rainfall Estimates
Rainfall Estimates up to about 3 inches in some areas
Past 7 Days
Past 7 Days in La Crosse
Highs Sunday
Highs Sunday were in the 80s.
Tomorrows Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (24)
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days for La Crosse
8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (3)
8-14 Day National Temperature Outlook

Strong Sunday evening t-storms…

Showers and t-storms moved through the Coulee Region Sunday afternoon and evening. Larger sized hail fell in some areas, and very heavy rain fell on parts of the region. The heaviest rain fell in Winona where estimates reached over 3 inches. Mudslides occurred in St. Charles, MN. The largest hail fell on Ontario, WI in Vernon County. Stones as large as ping pong balls were reported.

Occasional showers and storms overnight…

The frontal system will slowly slide south tonight and Monday, and showers and a few more storms are likely to stick around. The threat for severe weather has moved out, but some heavy rain is still possible for some. Fortunately this rain is also very beneficial.

Showers linger…

Monday will bring cooler weather, but scattered showers are going to stick around before northerly winds dry us out for Monday night. Partly cloudy skies will follow for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will settle into the 50s to lower 60s.

Showers Thursday and Saturday…

A few more chances of rain will pop up for Thursday and again on Saturday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Dan Breeden

Since 1986, Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden has been forecasting Coulee Region skies.

