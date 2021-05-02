New Zealand leader Ardern takes tougher stance on China

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a tougher stance on China’s human rights record by saying it was getting harder to reconcile differences as China’s role in the world grows. While Ardern’s language remains moderate when compared with that of many other leaders, it still marked a significant shift for a country that relies on China as its largest trading partner. New Zealand has been trying to strike the right tone on China in recent weeks after finding itself on the defensive with its Five Eyes security allies by resisting speaking out in unison with them against China on certain human rights issues.