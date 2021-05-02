Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots

BERLIN (AP) — The German Police Union says more than 50 police officers have been injured and over 250 protesters have been detained after traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent. More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital on Saturday and the vast majority of them were peaceful. But a leftist march of 8,000 people through the city’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhood, which has often seen clashes in past decades, turned violent late at night. Protesters threw bottles and rocks at officers, and burned garbage containers and wooden pallets in the streets. German news agency dpa reported Sunday that Berlin’s deputy chief of the police union condemned the violence.