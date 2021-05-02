State TV: Iran reaches deals to release prisoners; US denies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that deals have been reached to release prisoners with Western ties held in Iran. The U.S. immediately denied the report, while the U.K. did not respond. The state TV report on Sunday quoted an anonymous official. The official said a deal made between the U.S. and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds. State TV quoted the official as also saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of a British-Iranian woman.