Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers

MANOR, Texas (AP) — This spring marks a year since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools across the U.S., forcing many students, parents and teachers into virtual classrooms. Then, as states eased restrictions on gathering in person, some students returned to school while others kept learning at home. But they all had to be taught. Many classrooms became a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction, and teachers had to adapt. Inequalities in Wi-Fi and technology access added stresses, as did social and political unrest that gripped the nation. Now many districts are grappling with exhausted educators wondering if this school year will be their last.