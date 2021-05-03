1-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver in Cass County

WALKER, Minn. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a toddler has been struck and killed outside a residence in Walker by a driver who left the scene. Sheriff Tom Burch says the 1-year-old girl was struck in the driveway of the home about 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the driver, a 28-year-old Walker man, left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies began first aid before paramedics arrived. The girl was taken to a landing zone but died before she was medically transported. Burch said in a statement that the driver returned to area and was arrested near the scene. He was taken to the Cass County Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.