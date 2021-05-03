Billions soon available for struggling restaurants

(WKOW) -- Nearly $30 billion will be available to help struggling restaurants across the US starting Monday, May 3rd.

It's part of a plan the president signed into law in March.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund gives businesses up to $10 million each for their pandemic-related revenue loss.

"It was really challenging for the restaurants to number one, be in business, stay in business. We've talked to a lot of restaurants who've had to close down for a while. So that's why it's so important for us to get the funds to them," said Eric Ness, director of the Small Business Administration Wisconsin District Office.

Pre-registration started last week and applications open at 11 a.m. May, 3 on the SBA website.

For the first 21 days, the SBA will prioritize applications from businesses owned by women, veterans, and people who are socially and economically disadvantaged.