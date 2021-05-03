BREAKING: La Crosse County man arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol riot

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse County man faces several federal charges related to the January 6 events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said that Abram Markofski and his friend Brandon Nelson of Dane County were arrested.

They are set to appear in federal court Monday afternoon.

According to a statement of facts document supplied by the U.S. Attorney's Office, an anonymous tip led the FBI to Nelson. He admitted to traveling to Washington on January 6 with Markofski.

He told agents when he was interviewed on January 18 that both men were in the Capitol that day.

The statement said that the men listened to then-President Trump's speech then walked to the Capitol. When interviewed, Nelson said they were both inside the Capitol for approximately 40 minutes.

The document contains pictures taken that day that showed both men inside the building.

Information from Markofski's mobile device was either partially inside or in restricted areas around the Capitol for nearly 90 minutes on January 6.

Markofski told FBI agents that after they men left the Capitol, they drove back to Wisconsin.

Hundreds of cases have been brought against people who entered the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, seeking to block certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Five people died, including a police officer.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.