Heavy rains…

Heavy rain fall on the area over the last 24 hours or so, and it was beneficial considering the dry start to 2021. Some isolated reports reached to 4 inches or above.

Cloudy skies have cooled us down…

Clouds and light showers kept afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon, hard on the heels of readings in the 80s to lower 90s from the weekend.

Allergy report…

Tree pollen season has been ramping up the last week or two, and the trend will continue this week. Folks from Allergy Associates tell us that the tree pollens will likely remain high through May.

Cooler week ahead…

Temperatures over the next 5 or 6 days will remain cooler than normal. We can expect highs in the 50s to lower 60s for the work week. It’s not likely we will see significant rainfall.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden