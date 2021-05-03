Detroit councilman resigns, pleads guilty to misconduct

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland has resigned from office and admitted in court to accepting an illegal cash campaign contribution. The Detroit News reports that Leland pleaded guilty Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court to misconduct in office and his attorney later announced that Leland also stepped down from his elected post. Sentencing is scheduled for June 7. Court documents have said the contribution was $7,500. A prosecutor said last year that the cash was to influence a vote. A federal grand jury also indicted Leland in 2018 on corruption charges tied to $15,000 in bribes and free auto body work. Defense attorney Steve Fishman says Leland is expected to face no jail time and the separate federal case was expected to be dismissed.