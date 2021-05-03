Devastating virus surge spreads impact into India’s politics

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has recorded another 368,147 infections and 3,400 deaths as a catastrophic surge ripples through the country. The update comes as political opposition parties and a New Delhi court push for more oxygen to be delivered to hospitals crippled by the latest surge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party faced resounding defeats in state elections over the weekend as his government faces criticism it left the health system unprepared for the surge and held massive rallies that may have spread the virus. India has now confirmed 19.9 million cases of infection since the start of the pandemic, and more than 218,000 people have died.