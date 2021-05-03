‘Football City, USA’ killings raise sport safety concerns

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Any visitor to Rock Hill, South Carolina, soon learns its nickname, “Football City, USA.” Now the city known for incubating professional talent has been shaken by a mass murder by a former NFL player whose father said “football messed him up.” After authorities said Phillip Adams fatally shot six people before killing himself, some parents and youth football coaches have faced tough questions about the role the sport plays in children’s lives. The league has tried to minimize head injuries, but some parents worry about the risks, especially as so many NFL players suffer brain damage.