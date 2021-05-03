French prosecutors request end of Rwanda genocide probe

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors have requested the end of a years-long investigation on accusations of involvement of France’s peacekeeping force in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda in which an estimated 800,000 people were slaughtered. French investigative magistrates are now in charge of making the definitive decision. Prosecutors concluded that the substantial investigation didn’t establish evidence that French forces have been involved in crimes of complicity of genocide and complicity of crimes against humanity. Monday’s announcement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent steps to improve relations with Rwanda, following decades of tensions over Paris’ attitude before and during the genocide.