Germany busts international child porn site used by 400,000

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have busted one of the world’s biggest international darknet platforms for child pornography used by more than 400,000 registered members. Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement Monday that four German suspects were arrested. Three are said to be the administrators of the “Boystown” platform, one is considered one of the platform’s most active users. They also searched seven buildings in connection with the porn ring in mid-April in Germany. One of the suspects was arrested in Paraguay. Prosecutors said the platform had been active since at least 2019 and users exchanged pornography showing children and toddlers, most of them boys, from all over the world.