Green Bay casino restaurant shooter was ex-employee fired earlier this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - The Brown County sheriff says a former employee of the Duck Creek Kitchen & Bar is responsible for shooting and killing two people and wounding a third over the weekend just outside of Green Bay.

The shooting happened at that restaurant within the Oneida Casino Complex on Saturday night.

Sheriff Todd Delain said the former employee walked into the restaurant and shot and killed two employees.

The victims were identified as Jacob T. Bartel, 35, and Ian J. Simpson, 32.

The gunman was identified as Bruce K. Pofahl, 62.

From there he went outside and shot a third employee, Daniel L. Mulligan, 28. He was reported by the sheriff as being in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital. Mulligan was airlifted there following the shooting Saturday night.

Shortly after shooting Mulligan, Pofahl was confronted then fatally shot by police.

Delain said Pofahl was fired from the restaurant earlier this year and was not supposed to be on the property.

Sheriff Delain said that the state's Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the officer-involved shooting portion of the case while local authorities investigate the homicides and attempted homicide.

This is a developing story that will be updated.