Growth in US manufacturing slowed in April from March high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in April, reflecting in part supply-chain troubles, after hitting a 37-year high in March. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said its index of manufacturing activity fell last month to a reading of 60.7. That was down from a March reading of 64.7, which had been the highest level in 37 years. Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. The April level marked the 11th consecutive month that manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020 when the country was struggling to deal with the shutdowns caused by a global pandemic.