How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it

U.S. companies that cheat their workers out of pay are unlikely to be fined or punished even after they’re caught. An analysis of Labor Department data found that in 2019, 8,500 employers were cited for taking about $287 million from workers. Companies that hire child care workers, gas station clerks, restaurant servers and security guards are among the businesses most likely to get caught. The analysis found, however, that the government rarely penalizes repeat offenders and often lets companies pay workers back less than they owe.