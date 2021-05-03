Informational meeting at UW-L about Restaurant Revitalization Fund

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse has an upcoming informational session for restaurant owners regarding federal assistance.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides emergency assistance for bars, restaurants, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The center has a free information session on Wednesday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Tammie Clendenning from the Small Business Administration is available to talk about the RRF and answer any questions from business owners about the fund or application process.

“Restaurants make up a large and important part of the small business community in Wisconsin,” says UWL SBDC Director Anne Hlavacka. “The RRF provides an excellent opportunity for hard-hit businesses to receive the assistance they need.”

To register and access additional information about the forum, visit the UWL SBDC calendar: https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/.