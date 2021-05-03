Iraq military: 4 rockets hit Iraqi air base, no casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says four Katyusha rockets have hit an Iraqi military base that houses U.S. contractors without causing any casualties. The rockets hit Balad air base Monday in northern Iraq at 8 p.m. local time, the statement said. Security forces launched a large-scale security operation to search for whoever launched the strike. The incident was the latest in a string of attacks in recent weeks in Iraq that have targeted mostly installations that house Americans. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack, but U.S. officials have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia factions for such assaults.