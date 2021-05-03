Maeda pitches Twins past Rangers 6-5 in series opener

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda kept the Texas Rangers scoreless into the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins won the opener of a four-game series 6-5.

Maeda had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed only two singles and two walks in what was by far the best of his six starts this season.

Jorge Polanco had an RBI triple and an RBI double, and rookie Alex Kirilloff kept up his torrid start with two doubles for the Twins. Adolis García and Joey Gallo each hit a two-run homer but the Rangers' rally fell just short.