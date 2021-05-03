Medical Monday: Mental health issues stemming from pandemic

(WXOW) - Disruptions from the pandemic have caused an increase in stress and anxiety according to health experts.

Meg Jelen, EAP of Gundersen Health System says research is showing that one in five Americans are experiencing high levels of emotional distress.

Symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression have grown in both people who have experienced mental health issues in the past and people who have never had to deal with their mental health.

Jelen said this pro-longed state of life with constant changes is the primary reason for the increase.

"Many people are just feeling worn out," said Jelen. "It's sort of like, our batteries won't hold a charge."

Gundersen has outpatient behavioral health care for treating mental health issues. There are also a number of private practices. Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a great tool for connecting to resources or seeking help during a crisis.