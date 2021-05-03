Mexico marks end of last Indigenous revolt with apology

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is marking the 116th anniversary of the battle that ended the last Indigenous rebellion in North America, by issuing an apology for centuries of brutal exploitation and discrimination. The Mayas of Quintana Roo, who fought an 1847-1901 rebellion against Mexican settlers and the government still live on the Caribbean coast. But they have been largely locked out of the rich tourism industry that has sprung up there since 1974. On Monday, Mayan activist Alfaro Yam Canul asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to give the Mayas the right to promote tourism a long stretch of mangrove-studded coast that has been designated a nature reserve.