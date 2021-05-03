Minnesota Update: Another 12,000 residents finish COVID-19 vaccination process

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - As of Monday, another 12,000 residents are done with the COVID-19 vaccination process according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Overall, the figures show 1,984,517 people or 35.7 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,585,053 persons, or 46.5 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Saturday, the data most recently available, show that 50.6 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 43.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 95.1 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 45.2 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 39.7 percent have completed the vaccine series. 87.2 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Monday's MDH figures, three more people died from COVID-19 in the state.

To date, a total of 7,163 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,370 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,105 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County, Houston County, and Fillmore County each had one. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 580,340 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,544 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 39,542 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 559,036 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,327,363. The Department reported that about 4,061,256 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 30,370 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,183 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.