Much-needed soaking rains make an exit

Thunderstorms quickly develop around 4 pm yesterday. Strong storms brought gusty winds, severe hail, and heavy rains to the region. At midnight, rainfall reports ranged from half an inch up to 2 inches. Rainfall has continued across the region overnight and you will want the rain gear out the door.

Light rain with pockets of moderate rainfall will be possible for the rest of the day, especially in our southeastern counties. A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Yet, the severe threat has dropped off. An additional quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall will round off this soaking system.

After the rainfall, temperatures start descending. By tomorrow morning, temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s under partly clear skies. Then the sunshine will make its appearance as temperatures stall out in the 50s.

It gets cooler with widespread 30-degree lows Wednesday morning. Under clear skies and moisture back in the region, frosty conditions are possible. Make sure to bring in any cold-sensitive plants. Under the sunshine Wednesday, highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Into the end of the week, rainfall returns to the forecast. A few showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Then more rain chances in the weekend forecast. Stay tuned for more details on this pattern, which could make for a wet start to May.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett