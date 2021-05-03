New program introduces people to the sport of disc golf

(WXOW) - The Viroqua Parks & Rec. Department will offer a new summer program that introduces people to the sport of disc golf.

Justin Miller and Christian Horan will lead the program at Veteran Hills Disc Golf Course which resides on the Viroqua VFW property. Vernon Trails along with dedicated volunteers help take care of the championship-caliber course.

Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States thanks to the pandemic. It works just like golf. The goal is to get the disc into the chain-basket.

The program runs every Sunday, outside of July 4, June 6th until August 1st from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ages 8 and up are encouraged to sign up. Spaces are still available. Discs will be included as part of the sign-up fee.

Learn more information on how to sign up and program fees right here.