Puerto Rican boxer faces charges after lover found dead

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo has turned himself in to federal agents just hours after authorities identified the body of a dead woman as his 27-year-old pregnant lover. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said late Sunday that Verdejo is being charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in death and with intentionally killing an unborn child. The body of Keishla Rodríguez was found in a lagoon in the U.S. territory’s capital Saturday, a couple of days after she was reported missing. Verdejo and his attorneys have previously declined comment.