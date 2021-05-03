Over Thomas dissent, high court rejects West Point case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a woman who says she was raped as a West Point cadet. Justice Clarence Thomas alone argued that the court should have heard her case. The woman attended the U. S. Military Academy from 2008 to 2010. She had sued arguing the academy’s leadership tolerated a culture that was hostile toward women and failed to provide adequate support for cadets who are assaulted, among other things. But lower courts said her lawsuit against the U.S. government couldn’t go forward. Thomas said in a dissent that the high court should have taken the case to reconsider a 70-year-old precedent that prevents members of the military from suing the United States when they are injured while doing their duties.