Pakistani journalists’ group vows to fight for press freedom

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A committee of journalists in Pakistan says the media is increasingly facing censorship, attacks and harassment. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Monday vowed to keep up the struggle for press freedom in a country that’s long been a deadly place for journalists. In the past year, there were 148 attacks or violations against journalists, an increase. Pakistan insists it supports freedom of speech and there are no curbs on the media. But rights activists often accuse the country’s military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists.