Police: 2 arrested, charged in Sioux City shooting death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Sioux City say two people have been arrested and charged in the killing of a man who was shot after he came to the aid of his girlfriend, who was being attacked. The Sioux City Journal reports that 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, died after being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday across the street from a downtown bar. Police later arrested 17-year-old Dwight Evans and 20-year-old Lawrence Canady. Police say the shooting happened after Harrison and Canady argued, and Harrison called his girlfriend to pick him up. Police say when the woman arrived, Canady assaulted her, and Harrison came to her defense. He and Canady fought, and police say Evans shot Harrison while the man was on the ground.