Riverside Park busy place Saturday for prom pictures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The nice weather made for a great picture-taking opportunity for high school prom goers on Saturday.

Students from schools such as Caledonia, Logan, and Aquinas gathered to take pictures.

Each of the schools held prom Saturday night.

Transportation to the big dance featured limos, convirtibles and minivans.

Crowds arrived to capture the excitement students were feeling to experience prom after a year of social distancing.

