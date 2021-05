La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Sam Evenson shot a two-over par 73 Monday to lead Holmen to a team win at the 4th MVC meet of the season.

This one was played at Forest Hills in La Crosse.

Holmen placed four golfers in the top 10, including Luke Taebel's 75 and finished with a team score of 307.

Onalaska's Max Breiling and Ethan Kramer tied for second with 74.

Tomah took second as a team with a 317, Onalaska was third with a 322.