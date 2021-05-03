Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a Wisconsin casino restaurant before police killed him had been fired from the eatery and banned from the property. Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday that the 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar on Saturday and fatally shot Ian Simpson and Jacob Bartel at a waiter station, then shot and wounded Daniel Mulligan outside the restaurant. The sheriff says police shot and killed the attacker on the north side of the building near a parking garage. Mulligan is in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital.