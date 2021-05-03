Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night

Multiple tornadoes have been reported across Mississippi, causing some damage but no immediate word on injuries. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, meteorologists declared a “tornado emergency” for Tupelo and surrounding areas. The mayor said in a statement that damage had been reported and emergency crews were assessing. News outlets also reported tornadoes near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. Several people posted images of funnel clouds on social media. No injuries were immediately reported.