Trane building sale won’t impact jobs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Trane Technologies is selling its office building on Pammel Creek Rd but there won't be any layoffs.

Business operations director Martin Frank said they don't need the building space, but that no one will lose their jobs.

He said fewer than 10% of their payroll even enters the Reuben Trane Building anymore.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HVAC company started offering work from home positions so selling the building would save money and improve energy consumption.

Despite the sale, the company is staying put in La Crosse.

"Trane was founded here and we're not leaving La Crosse," Frank said. "La Crosse is very important to Trane Technologies and so I can understand that kind of thought and I'm sure there will be a lot of rumors about what's happening in the community... I will tell you I don't even know and I'm going to wait and learn from the people that are closest involved and in the process and let the process take place."

At the current stage in the process, they are mapping out exactly how to fit the administrative side at the manufacturing and engineering plant on Losey Blvd.

Frank said the will use the sale money to make improvements to that side of the campus.