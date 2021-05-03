Victim in fatal Onalaska crash identified

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police identify a West Salem resident as the person killed in a two vehicle crash in April.

Chief Charles Ashbeck said on April 21 officers were called to the crash at 2:36 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Pierce Road.

Onalaska Police told News 19 that day that a vehicle pulled out onto the highway from Pierce Rd. when an eastbound vehicle hit that vehicle.

The driver of a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was identified as Samantha Moore, 33. She was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Onalaska Fire Department. She was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse where she later passed away from her injuries.

The other driver, Nancy Koeneke, 80, of Bangor, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. She had minor injuries in the collision. She, too, was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Chief Ashbeck said following the accident they called in the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit to assist with the investigation into the crash.