Wisconsin, Utah schedule matchups for 2028, 2033 seasons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and Utah have announced a home-and-home series that includes matchups in 2028 and 2033. The two teams are scheduled to meet at Wisconsin on Sept. 16, 2028. They’ll face off again at Utah on Sept. 10, 2033. Their 2033 matchup will mark the first time Wisconsin has faced Utah in Salt Lake City. These two teams have met three times before. They’ve split two games in Madison, with Wisconsin winning 7-0 in 1961 and Utah prevailing 31-28 in 1987. Wisconsin beat Utah 38-10 in the 1996 Copper Bowl at Tucson, Arizona.