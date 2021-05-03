Work starts Tuesday on portion of 16th St. in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city water utility is closing off a section of a southside street for work beginning Tuesday.

16th Street between Johnson and Mississippi streets closes at 7:30 a.m. for water valve installation.

While the work is happening, the intersections will remain open. Delays are expected, however. Drivers should use caution if traveling through the area.

The city said the street should reopen by mid-morning on Friday, May 7, barring any weather delays.