Billie Eilish, J Balvin, A$AP to play NY’s Gov Ball festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish completed the third stop of her massive tour, and was just two days away from headlining Madison Square Garden, before she had to cancel the trek because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Now she’s returning to New York City as one of the headliners of the Governors Ball Music Festival this fall. Founders Entertainment announced Tuesday that Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion will perform on Sept. 24-26 in Queens at the Citi Field complex, the stadium’s exterior area (none of the performances will take place within the stadium).