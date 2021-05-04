Brewers’ Yelich back on injured list, 1 day after returning

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated. The Brewers said Yelich was returning to the IL due to the lower back strain that has bothered the 2018 NL MVP for the last three weeks. The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville. Yelich went 2 for 4 at Philadelphia on Monday in his first game since April 11. He batting .353 with a .463 on-base percentage, no homers and one RBI in just 10 games.