Chicago Auto Show to return in July after coronavirus hiatus

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Auto Show is returning this summer. The city’s most famous auto show that has been held for more than a century will take place July 14-19 at McCormick Place. At a Tuesday news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the announcement particularly exciting because it represents a return for the city that, like so many others, was forced to cancel scores of events, shutter restaurants and close schools last year to slow the spread of COVID-19. Officials say auto show attendees will be required to wear masks and must select a specific time to attend to reduce the size of crowds.