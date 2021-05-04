Cooler week in progress

Northwesterly winds have cooled us down…

Partly cloudy skies teamed up with brisk northwesterly winds to keep the afternoon highs a bit below normal. Highs were in the 50s to lower 60s. We won’t be straying much from those afternoon highs for the next 5 to 7 days.

Frost Advisory for tonight...

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight in many areas, especially north of I-90. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.

Allergy report…

Tree pollen season has been ramping up and the trend will continue this week. Folks from Allergy Associates tell us that the tree pollens will likely remain high through May.

Cooler week ahead…

A weak weather system will approach tomorrow and move through tomorrow night. Scattered showers will move through tomorrow night producing only light amounts of rainfall.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden